MAJOR DRAMA! Vedika tells Ram about Priya CONFESSING her love to Neeraj in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI : Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers hooked to the screens.

The show has witnessed several twists and turns in the story that has left the audiences shocked.

Ram and Priya's relationship has witnessed several ups and downs ever since they got married.

The duo went through so many fights and misunderstandings which took a toll on them mentally and emotionally.

In the upcoming episode, the show will witness a major drama.

We will see how Vedika will tell Ram that Priya confessed her love for Neeraj.

This has left Ram shocked. It seems Nandini has planned all this to break Ram and Priya's marriage.

The upcoming episode will witness a lot of drama as Ram and Priya's relationship is once again going to witness an ugly turn.

