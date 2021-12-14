MAJOR FIGHT: Karan Kundrra loses his COOL on Tejasswi Prakash, throws a GLASS in a fit of RAGE in Bigg Boss 15!

MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash have been the talk of the town after their participation in Bigg Boss 15.

Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash are apparently head over heels in love with each other but now, they are facing clashes because of difference of opinion with each other.

Rashami Desai, who entered the house as a wild card contestant tells Karan that 'his' girlfriend Tejasswi has some problem with her, she is being way too "insecure" and she can't handle this anymore.

As per the promo, Karan Kundrra replies to Rashami Desai by saying, "I don't appreciate what she said." Tejasswi Prakash asks Rashami Desai if she is trying to pick a fight with her. Rashami says that it was she who began. Next, they are seen on the dining table where Tejasswi and Rashami both talk at the same time and this irritates the latter. She gets furious at Rashami as she continues to talk. Tejasswi shouts at her to not cut her while she's talking. She folds her hands and shouts at her to let her speak and gets furious.

Karan Kundrra asks Tejasswi to talk politely and not shout, but the latter gets irked and says, "The more you ask me to stay calm, I am going to lose it." Rashami says that after the incident, Tejasswi hasn't spoken to her. Tejasswi replies that Rashami deviates from the main topic and wanders elsewhere.

Karan Kundrra, who walks away because Tejasswi yells at him while talking, returns and screams, "Baat karne ki koi tameez hoti hai, mai yahan kisi ki bakwaas sun ne nahi aaya hoon. (and throws a glass in anger) Yeh koi tareeka hai mujhse baat karne ka." (She should talk respectfully. I haven't come here to listen to people's crap. This is not the way to talk to me.) Tejasswi is seen wiping her tears and leaving out of anger from the kitchen area.

Do you think there is a future to Tejasswi and Karan's relationship? Let us know in the comments below!

