MAJOR FIGHT on the sets of Star Plus’ Nazar

MUMBAI: While every morning, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and on-goings in the television industry to bring to its readers, we bring our readers an exclusive yet interesting update from the Television sets.



We’ve been at the forefront in reporting gossip and scoops from various Television sets. We recently reported about actress Sana Sayyad losing a close family member while co-actress Nyra Banerjee lost her mobile phone resulting in cops being called on the set.



Now, we have an exclusive update from the sets of Nazar.



Actress Monalisa had a major fight on the sets of her show.



Don’t be surprised, as Monalisa got into fight with a co-actress in one of the scenes of Nazar.



In the upcoming episodes, Mohanna will fight it out with Barkha to prove herself. Both Mohanna and Barkha will showcase their owers. Mohanna will be shocked to see Barkha’s powers.



Are you excited for the upcoming episodes?



Hit the comment section below.



Stay tuned to this space for more updates.