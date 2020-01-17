MAJOR FIGHT on the sets of Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Key

MUMBAI: It’s raining exclusive news on TellyChakkar.com

So, actors Shaheer Shaikh and Vatsal Sheth got into a war of words, soon things went overboard and started to have a physical fight.

But But But… It was just for a scene.

In the upcoming episodes, Nishant and Abeer will have a fight. Abeer will save Mishti’s life and Nishant will be furious on Abeer for touching her. The duo will end up in a war of words. Mishti will intervene and that’s when Nishant will push her, this will make Abeer furious and he will attack Nishant. Abeer will further confess his feelings for Mishti in front of the family members. However, the family members will support Mishti’s decision of getting married to Nishant.

