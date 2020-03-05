News

MAJOR FIGHT on the sets of Zee TV’s Ishq Subhan Allah

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
05 Mar 2020 09:35 PM

MUMBAI: While every morning, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and on-goings in the television industry to bring to its readers, we bring our readers an exclusive yet interesting update from the Television sets.

We’ve been at the forefront in reporting gossip and scoops from various Television sets.

Now, we have an exclusive update from the sets of Ishq Subhan Allah.

Recently, actor Adnan Khan got into an ugly fight with Manish Khanna who plays the role of Manish Khanna.

Don’t be surprised, as Adnan and Manish got into a fight in one of the scenes of their show Ishq Subhan Allah.

In the upcoming episodes, Jalali will force Zara to get married to her resulting in Kabir beating the shit out of Jalali.

Are you excited for the upcoming episodes? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

 

Tags Zee TV Ishq Subhan Allah Adnan Khan Manish Khanna Kabir Instagram TellyChakkar

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

In pics: Success party of Kamariya Hila Rahi Hai...

more slideshows Click Here

poll

The multicoloured outfit suits best on

Surbhi Chandna
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Who carries the stripped jumpsuit better?

Jennifer Winget
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here