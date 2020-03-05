MAJOR FIGHT on the sets of Zee TV’s Ishq Subhan Allah

MUMBAI: While every morning, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and on-goings in the television industry to bring to its readers, we bring our readers an exclusive yet interesting update from the Television sets.



We’ve been at the forefront in reporting gossip and scoops from various Television sets.

Now, we have an exclusive update from the sets of Ishq Subhan Allah.

Recently, actor Adnan Khan got into an ugly fight with Manish Khanna who plays the role of Manish Khanna.

Don’t be surprised, as Adnan and Manish got into a fight in one of the scenes of their show Ishq Subhan Allah.

In the upcoming episodes, Jalali will force Zara to get married to her resulting in Kabir beating the shit out of Jalali.

Are you excited for the upcoming episodes? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.