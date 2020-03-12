Major fights coming up in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge!

MUMBAI: Mujhse Shaadi Kaorge is being liked by the audience for its drama and the constant fights in the show. In tonight’s episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, the audience will witness several major fights.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaz Gill will be seen giving a befitting reply to contestant Sanjjanaa Galrani for judging Ankita’s character. Shehnaz will ask Sanjjanaa to keep her mouth shut and tells her that if Ankita kisses or hugs someone, then she does it as a family. She says that they should be ashamed of themselves.

Meanwhile, Paras Chhabra and Shehbaz Gill will get into a nasty argument. The contestants try to stop the two from fighting.

Have a look.

Credits: India Forums