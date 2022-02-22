MAJOR MISSING! Guess who is missing Aneri Vajani on the sets of Anupamaa?

MUMBAI: Anupamaa has been the most adored show on television right now with TRPs nothing less than 4 on weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so deeply that they couldn't afford to miss even a single episode of the show.

The show Anupamaa has been trending not only for Anuj and Anupamaa's brewing chemistry but also for Leela and Paritosh's reactions to the same. Netizens have been reacting in trolls over the trio Leela, Paritosh and Vanraj and commenting on its hypocrisy, ego and misogynistic ideologies. The fans turn too rude to the trio and applaud Anupamaa and Bapuji for showing them their real face. Now, the highly anticipated love confession is around the corner and fans are extremely excited about it.

Currently, in the show, we saw the track was revolving only around Anupamaa, Anuj and the Shahs. Fans had begun to miss Malbika's madness. Well, not just fans but even this co-star of Aneri Vajani missed her around the sets. He took to his Instagram to share a post for her but Aneri had a witty reply to it. Check it out:

In the upcoming episodes, we will see that Vanraj taunts Anupamaa that if kids will see their mother romancing her boyfriend they will obviously not get a good upbringing. Anupamaa asks him if seeing their father cheating on their mother is part of a good upbringing. Vanraj then questions her when she will be visiting them next to which she says she will come soon with big news.

