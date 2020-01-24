Major Tussle between Asim Riaz and Shefali Jariwala in Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is heading towards an interesting twist and while the show has been thoroughly entertaining, there are some very engaging tasks lined up.

Due to Vishal Aditya Singh’s unfair sanchalan, Bigg Boss will take a drastic step to punish the housemates.

In the upcoming episodes, Shefali Jariwala and Asim Riaz will have a major show-down.

The once besties Shefali and Asim are not in good terms with each other and the duo have been seen picking fights with each other at several occasions.

In the upcoming episode, Shefali who was quite calm for a few days will burst out on Asim for his behaviour. For the first time in many weeks, Shefali will be seen giving it back to Asim. In his defence, Asim will do what he has been trying to do, leave the conversation and walk off.

The upcoming episodes will be full of interesting twists and fun.

