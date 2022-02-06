Major Twist! Check out the wedding venue of Mehek and Rishabh in Naagin 6

Pratha did everything for love and the man she trusted most, and he ended up betraying her brutally with her own sister.
Submitted by Shraddha Mestry on Thu, 06/02/2022 - 20:12
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. TellyChakkar has been at the forefront of reporting exclusively about Colors’ popular supernatural show Naagin 6.

As we had exclusively covered that, Mehek and Rishabh are all set to get married after putting Pratha, who is now pregnant behind the bars. The entire cast and crew are gearing up for their Marrifge track as we can see in ths video the venue for the wedding is being decorated. Take a look at this pictures to how are the wedding prepartions are going on the sets of Naagin 6. 

Meanwhile,  Pratha did everything for love and the man she trusted the most ended up betraying her brutally with her own sister. Well, Mehek always wanted to become the shesh naagin and this time she will not let anyone come in her way. Will she harm Pratha any further, will Pratha lose her child?

