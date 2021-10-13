MAJOR TWIST! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Sai REFUSES to talk to Virat, will she ever be able to speak again?

MUMBAI: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has hit the right chords and secured the top row for its TRP. The show has become one of the most loved dramas on television, with its amusing twists that have kept its viewers on the edge of their seats.

Virat and Sai are among the most adored duos onscreen at present. They have not only won hearts with their performance but also made a special place in everyone's homes. Well, apart from their amazing chemistry on screen, the duo has some fun reels and pictures as well.

Currently, in the show, Sai has finally come to consciousness and the surgery becomes successful but the major concern that comes is why is Sai not speaking, Pulkit reveals that due to weakness she is unable to talk and shall take a good amount of time to completely heal from all the injuries that have happened due to the accident. The family is quite positive to see Virat and Sai together and how Virat has been taking care of her.

In the upcoming track, Virat has been trying everything possible to make Sai talk, but she refrains to utter even a single word. Virat tries to make Sai angry but fails. The doctor reveals that despite all the tries if she isn't able to speak then she might not speak for the rest of her life.

What will happen next?

