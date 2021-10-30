MAJOR TWIST! Pandya Store: Shiva scares Raavi's would-be groom away

MUMBAI: Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists. Fans completely relate to each character in the show and shower their love on the three couples; Shiva and Raavi often top the charts of being their favourite.

Currently, Dhara overhears Suman's conversation with Disha and rushes to tell Rishita. Both Devrani -Jethani plan to keep Disha away from the competition. They plan to abduct Disha and lock her away from the hall. Disha is busy getting ready while Dhara and Rishita are all set to make their plan successful.

Anita locks Disha in her room and leaves for the competition. Here, Raavi comes for the first round but then while they are ready for the second one, Suman brings Disha back and flops their plan.

The first round begins with knowing your partner and shockingly Shiva answers all questions right about Raavi. She is left in shock but overwhelmed from inside. In the upcoming round, Shiva goes missing from the stage and returns with a grand entry after a major transformation. Pandya Parivaar cannot believe it is Shiva, Rishita finally feels proud that he listened to her and wore the suit. But the confusion is who did Shiva transform for Raavi or Disha?

In the next round, Dhara challenges Gautam to say I love you in front of everyone. At first, he is a little hesitant but then he expresses his affection for Dhara loud and clear on the stage. This makes Suman feel embarrassed as she isn't someone who would accept public romance. But even after the grand love confession, Dhara is still suspicious about Gautam's affair. What will happen next?

In the upcoming episode, Prafulla calls a boy to Somnath to see Raavi, while helping him with directions, Shiva overhears their conversation. He decides to wait outside for the car with a pole in his hand. He scares the would-be groom away and hints that there will be no divorce between the two.

Are they madly in love with each other?

