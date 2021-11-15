MAJOR TWIST! Ram ADMIRES Priya; Nandini PLANNING something against the duo in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is currently one of the most-watched shows on the small screens.

The show that hit the small screens a few months ago is leaving no stone unturned to keep viewers hooked to the screens.

Daily soap queen Ekta Kapoor brought back the second season of the show and it has managed to strike the right chord with the audiences.

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are playing Ram and Priya in this season and they have proved to be the right choice.

We all know that Nandini tried her best to break Akshay and Shivina's alliance.

She tried all means to do so but did not succeed and at last took Ram's help for the same.

Ram and Priya were totally against each other as Ram agreed with Nandini and decided to break Akshay and Shivina's wedding.

Ram lashed out at Priya and questioned her for taking such a big decision on behalf of his sister.

But now, Akshay and Shivina are married. However, problems still await Ram and Priya.

In the latest promo, some celebrations happen at the Kapoor house where the Sood and the Kapoor families gather.

Ram will be spellbound on seeing Priya all decked up in a red dress for the celebration.

Brinda will tease Ram as he admires Priya's beauty. Meanwhile, both are tensed about their personal problems.

None of the family members is aware of the problems between them.

Take a look.

Meanwhile, Nandini is up to something, which will surely create a problem in Ram and Priya's life.

What will happen next? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.

