MAJOR TWIST! Ram finds SHOCKING truth about Priya's half-brother Raj, Nandini BLACKMAILS him in Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI : Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 that hit the small screens a few months ago is leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers to the screens.

Ekta Kapoor brought back the second season of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain and it has managed to strike the right chord with the viewers.

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar are roped in to play Ram and Priya in this season and they have proved to be the right choice.

We all know that Ram and Priya are trying their best to adjust with each other after their marriage.

While the viewers have seen some sensitive and fun moments between the duo, their cute nok-jhok is always to watch out for.

As per the latest promo, Ram is once again in a major dilemma.

We have seen how Nandini is trying her best to break Ram and Priya's wedding.

She also doesn't want Shivina to get married to Akshay and wants to get rid of the Sood family.

Nandini will blackmail Ram and ask him to break Shivina and Akshay's wedding.

Ram gets panicked as he knows that Shivina will break if she separates from Akshay.

Furthermore, Ram and Aditya will finally come to know from the CCTV footage that Raj, who is Priya's half-brother had conspired against him during his wedding and fed him prawns.

