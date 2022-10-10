Major Update! DCW Chief seeks removal of Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss 16 over sexual assault allegations

Now on Monday, Delhi Commission of Police (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal penned a letter to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, demanding that director Sajid Khan be removed from Bigg Boss over allegations of sexual assault against him during the #MeToo movement.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/10/2022 - 18:07
Major Update! DCW Chief seeks removal of Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss 16 over sexual assault allegations

MUMBAI : Also read: Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! “One mustn’t lose hope and should work hard and shouldn’t put false allegations on,” says Rakhi Sawant in a recent interaction while talking about Bigg Boss, if she would enter the house and more

Bigg Boss has remained one of the most controversial and most talked about reality shows on Indian TV. The current season has been in talks lately regarding the entry of Sajid Khan in the house. He has multiple allegations against him for sexual assault and online petition was also signed for his exit from the show.

Now, on Monday, Delhi Commission of Police (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal penned a letter to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, demanding that director Sajid Khan be removed from Bigg Boss over allegations of sexual assault against him during the #MeToo movement.

During the #MeToo movement in 2018, many women came forward in the wake of speaking up over being exploited sexually and having faced assault and over 9 women accused director Sajid Khan over the same.

Post that, director Sajid Khan was suspended from the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association for a year in 2018. Now, the director returned to limelight with his grand entry in the Bigg Boss house and many celebrities like Mandana Karimi, Uorfi Jawed, Sona Mohapatra, Kamya Punjabi and Devoleena Bhattacharjee voiced their disapproval on the director’s presence in the show.

Also read: OMG! Bigg Boss 16 contestants Priyanka Choudhary Chahar and Nimrit Kaur get into an verbal spat during a segment, Here’s what happened

pic credits :  The Economic Times

Priyanka Chaoudhary Chahar Nimrit Kaur Abdu Rozik Gautam Vig Colors tv Voot Salman Khan Sajid Khan Endemol India Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 16 Shalin Bhanot Sumbul Touqueer Khan Ankit Guptae TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 10/10/2022 - 18:07

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Audience Perspective! Bigg Boss 16: Is Sreejita De trying to copy Devoleena Bhattacharjee from Bigg Boss 13
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 16 has begun and the fans are super excited for the new season.Bigg Boss is the biggest reality show...
"I would never forget this day": Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional on sets of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati-14' as Jaya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan celebrate the legend
MUMBAI : This Tuesday, 11th October, Sony Entertainment Television's 'Kaun Banega Crorepati- Season 14' will be...
Wagle Ki Duniya: New Trouble! Rajesh takes the responsibility to help Harshad
MUMBAI :‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Exclusive! Punyashlok Ahilyabai Actor Gaurav Amlani speaks talks about his weird fan encounter and answers Quirky questions
MUMBAI: Television's handsome hunk Gaurav Amlani is playing the lead role of Khande Rao in Sony TV's historical drama...
EXCLUSIVE! Akash Dahiya and Lekha Prajapati roped in for Voot’s next “Rafuchakkar”
MUMBAI : The digital world has grown a lot in recent years. With more films and web series being released on OTT...
Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul: OMG! Ali’s challenging return to teach a lesson to Zorawar
MUMBAI :SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures, Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show stars Tunisha...
RECENT STORIES
Gauri
Cute! Ananya Panday shares adorable throwback picture wishing Gauri Khan on her birthday