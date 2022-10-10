Major Update! DCW Chief seeks removal of Sajid Khan from Bigg Boss 16 over sexual assault allegations

MUMBAI : Also read: Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! “One mustn’t lose hope and should work hard and shouldn’t put false allegations on,” says Rakhi Sawant in a recent interaction while talking about Bigg Boss, if she would enter the house and more

Bigg Boss has remained one of the most controversial and most talked about reality shows on Indian TV. The current season has been in talks lately regarding the entry of Sajid Khan in the house. He has multiple allegations against him for sexual assault and online petition was also signed for his exit from the show.

Now, on Monday, Delhi Commission of Police (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal penned a letter to Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur, demanding that director Sajid Khan be removed from Bigg Boss over allegations of sexual assault against him during the #MeToo movement.

During the #MeToo movement in 2018, many women came forward in the wake of speaking up over being exploited sexually and having faced assault and over 9 women accused director Sajid Khan over the same.

Post that, director Sajid Khan was suspended from the Indian Film and Television Directors’ Association for a year in 2018. Now, the director returned to limelight with his grand entry in the Bigg Boss house and many celebrities like Mandana Karimi, Uorfi Jawed, Sona Mohapatra, Kamya Punjabi and Devoleena Bhattacharjee voiced their disapproval on the director’s presence in the show.

Also read: OMG! Bigg Boss 16 contestants Priyanka Choudhary Chahar and Nimrit Kaur get into an verbal spat during a segment, Here’s what happened

pic credits : The Economic Times