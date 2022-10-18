Major Update! Vaishali Takkar’s Demise: A case of abetment of suicide registered against Rahul Navlani and his wife

MUMBAI: Vaishali ended her life in Indore and it was reported death by suicide. The actress was gone too soon and her death is being mourned deeply by the industry. She was part of serials like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sasural Simar Ka, Super Sisters.

She left behind a suicide note, blaming her neighbour Rahul Navlani and his wife. The Home minister of Madhya Pradesh, Narottam Mishra has stated that a case of abetment of suicide against her neighbour couple has been registered.

According to the police, a five page suicide note was found at the death scene in which Vaishali had blamed Rahul for harassing her. The ACP, Moti-ur-Rehman also stated that the actress’s family alleged that Rahul Navlani was troubling Vaishali ever since he found out about her marriage plans.

The accused couple locked their house in Indore and hasn’t been found. According to a report, Vaishali and Rahul’s fathers were business partners and knew each other for a long time. The ACP also added that a case for abetment and instigation to die by suicide has been registered.

Credits: Pinkvilla