Major Update! Vaishali Takkar’s Demise: Vaishali’s mother blames her daughter’s neighbour Rahul; says Vaishali will rest peacefully after Rahul is punished

Vaishali Takkar’s death is being mourned deeply by the industry and her death by suicide has left her loved ones shattered. She was part of serials like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sasural Simar Ka, Super Sisters.

She left behind a suicide note, blaming her neighbour Rahul Navlani and his wife. Now, her mother blamed the same people and speaking to media has made it clear that her daughter will only rest in peace post Rahul is punished and made it clear in her suicide note that she was troubled.

Her mother opened up about how Rahul’s wife considered her husband to be honest and Vaishali to be ‘Doshi’. The wife believed that Vaishali ruined her marriage.

Vaishali’s mother also revealed that her daughter’s behaviour was normal moments before her suicide and said that she took the step around 11:30-12 and how she had no idea that Rahul had been troubling her for 2 and a half years.

On Sunday night, the police found a five page message, kept in a diary and the content is being checked. A former partner was mentioned and she claimed he was bothering her. He wouldn’t marry her, nor would let her marry anybody else.

Credits: Times of India