Makers of Bigg Boss to cut down on the prize money this Season?

MUMBAI: The popular reality show Bigg Boss 14 is gearing up for its grand finale. Just two days away from the finale of the show, audiences are eagerly waiting for the makers to announce the name who will take home the trophy. But besides this, there is one thing the audience is more curious about as to how much prize money will the winner take home this season. While usually the makers give away Rs. 50 Lakh to the winner, this year the scenario might be a bit different as predicted in Jagranenglish.com. However, there is no confirmation on it. Wild card entrant Rakhi Sawant has already exhausted Rs 14 lakh from the total amount in order to remain safe from nomination.

Therefore, this brings the prize money to Rs. 36 lakh. So now it is a watch and wait moment, whether the makers go back to the actual amount of Rs. 50 lakh to be given away to the winner or the deducted amount.

Competing for this big amount are finalists Aly Goni, Rubina Dilaik, Rakhi Sawant, Nikki Tamboli, and Rahul Vaidya. The finale will be aired on February 21, 2021 on the leading GEC.

