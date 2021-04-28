Makers of Sony TV’s Mere Sai create a REPLICA of their Mumbai sets in Umbergaon

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with an interesting update from the world of television.

The fresh wave of the novel coronavirus has led to yet another lockdown in the state. The government has imposed restrictions on the shoots in the state. The production houses of all the shows have been told to put a halt on the shooting process as per the government guidelines. (Read here: Neil Sharma bags Sony TV show Mere Sai)

Well, the production houses have shifted base to other cities outside the state of Maharashtra to continue with the shoots.

While many shows like Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya, and Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Mein opted to shift to Goa for the shoot, many other production houses chose Haryana and Hyderabad as their new shooting location.

Mere Sai produced by Dashami Creations has shifted base to Gujarat, Umargaon.

The buzz is that the makers have created a complete replica of their Mumbai (Naigaon) sets in Umbergaon.

Sachin Ambre, the director of the show said, “In a matter of six to seven days, we’ve created a replica of the Mumbai sets in Umbergaon, Gujarat. The creative and art direction teams have done a phenomenal job. Nobody can spot differences in the sets of Mumbai and Umargaon."

