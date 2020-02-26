THIS makes Vikas Gupta very happy!

MUMBAI: BB13 fans miss their favourite pair of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. While Sidharth managed to bag the trophy, Shehnaaz is busy selecting a partner for life in Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. As Bigg Boss 13 contestant Vikas Gupta roots for SidNaaz always and is a huge fan of the pair, the mastermind took to his social media to share an amusing picture of Sidharth and Shehnaaz as he is overjoyed with their reunion.

On Instagram, after Shehnaaz Gill shared an endearing picture with Sidharth Shukla captioning it, 'SidNaaz', Vikas reposted the picture on his account as well. Sharing the picture he wrote, 'This makes me so happy #sidnaaz @realsidharthshukla @shehnaazgill Haapy Me #vikasgupta #biggboss13.'

In the post, Vikas explains how he is happy to watch SidNaaz together and shared his excitement about it. In the picture, Sidharth and Shehnaaz are spotted posing for the camera, while Gill comfortably rests her head on Shukla’s chest.

Have a look.

Credits: SpotboyE