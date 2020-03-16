Makeup Diaries! Take a sneak peek into Niyati Fatnani’s makeup room; VIDEO INSIDE

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

Also read: Exclusive! My dad was worried for me as this industry is so unpredictable but when I told him I got selected, he personally called the casting director to find out things and when he was convinced he was the happiest for me: Niyati Fatnani

Niyati Fatnani is one of the most loved and stellar actresses in showbiz. The diva has gained a lot of popularity for her acting abilities. She is currently seen in Star Bharat’s show – Channa Mereya, which is produced by Beyond Dreams. She is seen as Ginni Garewal opposite Karan Wahi who plays Aditya Singh in the show.

Recently the actress took to her social media wherein she gave all the makeup cues that she follows to justify her character Ginni in the show Channa Mereya.

In the video, we can see that Niyati aka Ginni is showing a glimpse of her makeup room. She showed her makeup products and also a glimpse of her green room.

Have a look!

Also read: Makeup Diaries! Take a sneak peek into Surbhi Chandna’s makeup room; VIDEO INSIDE

Niyati Fatnani is a well-known actress on television. She is best known for her roles in television serials like Nazar, D4-Get Up and Dance, Yeh Moh Moh Ke Dhaagey, etc.

Talking about her ongoing show, in the upcoming episode, we will see that Ginni’s brother Goldie will create a ruckus during the wedding ceremonies of Gurleen and Meet. He will be in a drunken state and behave weirdly which will be a shocker to Ginni, Aditya, and the rest of the families.

What is your opinion on her makeup room?

Do let us know your views.

Till then stay glued to tellychakkar.com