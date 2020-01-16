Mala Salariya joins Choti Sardarni

MUMBAI: Choti Sardarni, which airs on Colors, is one of the channel's most popular daily soaps. It is loved by the audience for the storyline, talented performances, and the lead pair's chemistry.

To keep the drama surrounding Sarabjeet (Avinesh Rekhi) and Meher (Nimrat Kaur Ahluwalia) interesting, the show will be witnessing a new entry soon.

Mala Salariya will be entering Choti Sardarni in a pivotal role, and even though not many details about the show have been known yet, it is said to be a role that will affect Sarabjeet, Param, and Meher's lives.

The actress has previously been a part of shows like Saubhagyavati Bhava and Mahakumbh.

Credits: India Forums