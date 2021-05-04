Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis to judge Super Dancer 4 this weekend

MUMBAI: Super Dancer was one of the most loved dance reality shows on television. The show did exceptionally well for itself and was loved by the audience. The acts on the show were amazing and breathtaking. Even the judges were shocked by the daring acts of the contestants.

The show was judged by Geeta Kapur, Shilpa Shetty, and Anurag Basu. The talent seen was to another level, and kids who were barely 4-5 years participated and shocked the judges and the audiences.

The show has had three successful seasons and the fourth one is on and this season the talent is on another level.

Owing to shoots being stalled in Mumbai, the show Super Dancer as been shifted to Daman for the rest of the shooting to take place.

Last week one didn’t see Anurag Basu and Shilpa Shetty on the show, and Farah Khan and Remo had come in place of them to judge the show.

Tellychakkar has got to know that in place of Shilpa Shetty this weekend Malaika and Terence will be judging the show along with Geeta Kapoor and Anurag Basu.

Well, the audiences are wondering where is Shilpa Shetty as she hasn’t been seen for two episodes and this weekend one will be the third one.

As per sources, it seems that Shilpa hasn’t been able to shoot as the location has been shifted to Daman and let’s not forget she has 1 year old child in the house, though the reasons for her no being on the show are still unknown.

This weekend seems to be an exciting episode where along with Malaika and Terence there is going to fun and lots of fun.

