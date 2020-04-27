Malaika Arora gets upset with Siddarth Shukla; pushes him

MUMBAI: Siddharth Shukla was one of the most popular and loved contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Since day one, the actor has left his mark on the show, though he is known for the wrong reasons.

One of the major problems with the actor is his temper issues and time and again, he has got a warning from Salman Khan and Bigg Boss.

Now, as we all know, in spite of all this, the actor has a massive fan following and his fans keep running various hashtags online.

He grabbed the headlines for his fights with fellow contestant Asim and Rashami Desai.

Since day one, Siddarth Shukla made his presence felt in the house, and thus emerged as the winner of the game.

Now we came across a video where Siddarth Shukla was pushed by Malaika Arora for coming in between she and her sister Amrita.

In the video you can see Malaika and Amrita arrived for Manish Malhotra’s 50th birthday and as there were posing for the shutterbugs Siddarth arrived.

Malaika at first went and gave him a hug and when the sisters were posing with each other, Siddarth unknowingly came in between. The actress pushed him away and looked a little annoyed.

Well, this happened right after Siddarth’s debut movie Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania was a huge success and he had made a name in Bollywood.

The actor was last seen in a music video with Shehnaaz and post the lockdown has a lot of projects lined up for him.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

( VIDEO CREDIT: YOUTUBE, JASUS007)