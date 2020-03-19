News

Malaika Arora shakes a leg with Rutuja on India's Best Dancer

19 Mar 2020

MUMBAI: India's Best Dancer, a dance reality show which seems to be capturing attention of every Indian. The show showcases exceptional performances every weekend on Sony Entertainment Television. The show recently captured Malaika Arora, one of the judge on the show, danced on Kamli song.

After contestant Rutuja performed on the song Kamli, judges gave her overwhelming comments. Post her performance, Rutuja had Malaika on the stage and they both danced on the song gracefully, leaving the audience awestruck. Their presence on the stage was a moment to be captured, both Malaika and Rutuja were seen having a fun time grooving on the track.

All the three judges, Malaika, Terence and Geeta love Rutuja's style of dancing which is a mix of Lavani and Bollywood moves.  She is one of the elegant dancers on the show and we can't wait to see more stunning performances in the coming episodes.

