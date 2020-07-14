Malaika Arora skips the shoot for India's Best Dancer, Remo D'Souza fills in.

MUMBAI : The shoots for non-fiction shows like Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs, India's Best Dancer have reportedly resumed recently after following the government's guidelines. The show sees Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapoor, Terence Lewis as judges and according to the protocol, no live audience is allowed. The shooting for India' Best Dancer resumed on Monday but one of the judges, Malaika Arora skipped the shoot.(via pinkvilla)

A source informs, "Remo D'Souza stepped into Arora's shoes as Malaika was not too sure about shooting in the current scenario. Despite being assured all safety measures, she wants to oversee how it will be adhered to before she finally resumes. She is yet to decide based on how the shoot was conducted yesterday." Currently, she is in two minds.

Earlier last week it was reported that Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li’l Champs saw a major change in the judges' panel, as yesteryear star singers Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu opted out of the show according to pinkvilla. The two legendary singers who judged the show with Alka Yagnik previously will not be seen on the judges' chair now, post lockdown. Himesh Reshammiya and Javed Ali have now stepped in to take their positions and join Alka Yagnik in the panel , adapting the new normal. Udit Narayan and Kumar Sanu have bid adieu to the show owing to prior commitments.

Credits: Pinkvilla

