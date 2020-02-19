Malaika Arora talks about her struggling days on India’s Best Dancer

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s dance reality show – India’s Best Dancer is all set to entertain the audience starting 29th Feb. The show will be judged by Malaika Arora, Geeta Kapur, and Terence Lewis and hosted by the comic duo Bharti Singh and Harsh Limbachiyaa. The judges recently shot for the audition episodes of the show and Malaika has something interesting to share.

Witnessing contestants perform with passion and hard work during the auditions, Malaika Arora got nostalgic about her struggling days. She shared, “I remember going for many auditions and my mother used to accompany me. When I started off, I faced many rejections but that never let me down, I never gave up and kept trying. I was 17 years old when I started with my modelling career and from then one thing led to another and today, I am in the position to judge a show. It was not easy; I didn't know what I wanted to do when I was 15-16 years old and today kids who come for auditions are so clear with what they want to do. Also, I was in my teens when I met Terence about 20 years ago and I was learning dance in his academy and today I am judging the show with him”.

India’s Best Dancer is giving a platform to talent who are between 15-30 years of age and are passionate about dance. From across many states, hundreds of contestants have auditioned, they will have to show their three best dance moves to impress the judges and go ahead in the competition.