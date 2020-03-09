Maleeka R Ghai bags Ullu App’s Mirasan

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of entertainment. We’ve been at the forefront in reporting updates on the digital projects. While there are a host of projects lined up, there is one web series which has created a level of excitement with Ullu App’s collaboration with MX Players.

Tellychakkar.com was the first one to report about the same and also about the web-series tentatively titled Mirasan to launch on Ullu App. Also, we reported that Prince Dua, Sheeba Chhadha, Vijay Shukla, Jaanvi Sangvan and Anushka Srivastava has bagged the project in a prominent roles.

Now, the latest update is that actress Maleeka R Ghai has been roped in to play a pivotal role in Mirasan. Maleeka has been a part of shows like Desh Ki Beti Nandani and Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi.

The project, we hear will be a love story behind a muslim backdrop. The word “Mirasan” is derived from an urdu word ‘Mirrasi’ which was used for people and communities of traditional dancers and singers.

The series will be produced by Vibhu Agarwal, CEO, Ullu Digital Pvt. Ltd., and co-produced by Rajeev Singh and Rajaram Patidar.

We couldn’t connect with Vijay for a comment.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.