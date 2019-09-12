News

Malhar and Kalyani’s ‘KALMA MOMENTS’ from Zee TV’s Tujhse Hai Raabta will set your HEARTS ON FIRE!

MUMBAI: Zee TV show Tujhse Hai Raabta has captivated the hearts of the audience in no time.

It has an intriguing storyline with a lot of twists and turns in the plot, and most importantly, the audience is in awe of the chemistry between Malhar and Kalyani! Actor Sehban Azim and Reem Shaikh look too cute as an on-screen couple, and their romance gives viewers major love goals. Their fans fondly call them ‘Kalma’.

Off-screen too, Sheban and Reem share a great friendship, and that is probably the reason for the sizzling on-screen chemistry.

Let’s take a look at some ‘Kalma’ moments below!

(Credit: enigma_x.ba, .kalmaobsession._, Instagram)

We cannot have enough of Malhar and Kalyani’s ‘KALMA’ moments! Can you?

