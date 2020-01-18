Malhar Looses His Cool: Tujhse Hai Raabta:17th January 2020 : Written Update

MUMBAI:Kalyani packs her back Malhar comes and starts breaking each and everything into 2 parts she tears his family photo he keeps Kalyani’s photo with her and says he needs this he is about to break Moksh photo Kalyani stops him. Malhar Notices Kalyani’s sindor he tries to rub it off she says stop I am done I am fed-up living a life between life and death she tells her that she wants to be happy and that happiness is not with him he gets angry and leaves Malhar’s father taunts Kalyani’s family, Anupriya is tensed. Malhar goes to Kalyani’s room Kalyani is looking for Moksh Pictures She hides immediately. Malhar brings axe with him he says she may be doing it for her weakness but he is strong he starts hitting bed with axe. Kalyani tries to stop him at one point she comes in between and Malhar is about to hit her Anupriya is shocked to see Kalyani under axe point. Sampada acts sweet in front of Malhar she says Moksh wants to go with Kalyani but she is ignoring him. She is reapiting same mistake. Malahr goes with Moksh, Sampada claps her for her acting she hugs her but kalyani says don’t be so happy. Malhar consoles Moksh he say I am with you don’t worry.

Kalyani cries in front of Anupriya and blames herself for Moksh condition Anupriya tells her to calm down. Kalyani sees Anupriya’s husband and starts shouting.Anupriya’s husband stops her asks reason behind this kind of behavior she ignores him and leave. Sampada acts in front of Malhar and ask him to give second chance