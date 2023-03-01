Malishka and Ahana of Bhagyalakshmi reunite, is more trouble brewing for Lakshmi?

Meanwhile, on the show, Rishi and Malishka's wedding date is fixed, but the former feels choked in the relationship and thus decides to call off the wedding. 
MUMBAI : The Zee TV show "Bhagyalakshmi" chronicles how Lakshmi's life takes an unexpected turn once she marries a successful businessman named Rishi Oberoi. Despite this, she still feels deceived when she learns the truth about her marriage.

One of Zee TV's most-watched daily soaps is Bhagyalakshmi, which stars Rohit Suchanti and Aishwarya Khare. Aman Gandhi, Munira Kudrati, Smita Bansal, and other actors are featured in the show who make up a great ensemble cast.

The show has a great ensemble cast that includes Maera Mishra and Aditi Shetty in a really popular role.

While on the show the dramatic tangent that the show has taken has made fans wonder what will happen next. The actors who play the roles, of Aditi and Maera, recently reunited for a trip together, and from the looks of the videos and pictures, they had a lot of fun on this plane ride. Check out the pictures and videos here:

Meanwhile, on the show, Rishi and Malishka’s wedding date is fixed, but the former feels choked in the relationship and thus decides to call off the wedding.

A furious Malishka now plans for revenge. Malishka now uses her fake night out with Rishi against him and asks him if he loves her or not, to which he gives no answer.

She now realizes that he still loves Lakshmi, and she gets furious. Malishka then shocks Rishi by saying that if he never loved her, then their physical intimacy will be termed rape. She threatens him that she will call it molestation if he does not love her.

Malishka instigates Rishi by saying that it was due to his lust and physical need that he used her. Rishi is now left feeling guilty after these harsh words.

