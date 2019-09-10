Mallika Dua joins the cast of Hotstar Specials ‘The Office Season 2’

The employees of Wilkins Chawla are back! After spreading laughs across the country with its character-defining first season, Hotstar Specials is ready to double the madness and double the fun with ‘The Office Season 2’. Armed with Naya Staff, Naya Laugh this season welcomes ace comedian Mallika Dua as its latest employee. The 15-episode mockumentary where typical office characters find themselves in atypical situations is here with more fun-jabi jokes, hilariously awkward moments and unexpected relationships.

Created for Applause Entertainment by BBC Studios India; The Office Season 2 is directed by Rohan Sippy and Bumpy. The ensemble cast including Mukul Chaddha, Gauahar Khan, Ranvir Shorey, Gopal Datt, Sayandeep Sengupta, Samridhi Dewan, Priyanka Setia, Abhinav Sharma, Gavin Methalaka, Preeti Kochar, Sunil Jetly, Chien Ho Liao amongst others will reprise their roles. Hotstar Specials presents ‘The Office Season 2’ is set to tickle funny bones from 15th September 2019 on Hotstar VIP.

Actor, Comedian and social media queen, Mallika Dua said, “If you think you know the characters by now – think again! Season 2 of ‘The Office’ is going to be full of hilarious surprises. I’ve had a great time working on the show and we couldn’t stop laughing during scenes because they were so funny. Enjoyed the experience with the entire team of Applause and Hotstar. The show is innately Indian and humorously relatable. Bringing alive the essence of any type of Delhiite is always a fun experience and I hope I have managed to add more quirks to this already mad bunch!”

Director Bumpy added, “We are excited to continue the story of the employees at Wilkins Chawla, and this time with naya staff that promises to bring in more laughter. Season 2 of ‘The Office’ delves deeper into everyday situations and explores the nuances of unexpected relationships with its own unique twist, making it a fun watch.”

Set in Faridabad, the show chronicles the 9-to-5 lives of the employees at Wilkins Chawla as they navigate through their mundane routine that invariably gives rise to comical situations. From a ‘fun’jabi branch manager Jagdeep Chadda and the gullible and obsequious TP Mishra to unexpected relationships that can crop up in the corporate world; this slice-of-life comedy features relatable characters found in every workplace.

Catch a glimpse of the latest season of Hotstar Specials presents The Office – Season 2.