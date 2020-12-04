Malvi Malhotra feels relieved with the cancellation of her assaulter Yogesh Mahipal Singh's bail plea

MUMBAI: Actress Malvi Malhotra made headlines after being stabbed for multiple times by producer Yogesh Mahipal Singh, for rejecting his marriage proposal. The incident took place on the 26th of October.

An FIR was registered against Singh under various Indian Penal Code sections, including 307 (attempt to murder), at the Versova Police Station.

A few days ago, the actress, who has now been discharged from hospital and is recovering at home, alleged that she had received threats from an unknown man, purportedly an associate of Yogesh. Malvi lodged another complaint against the accused alleging death threats.

Yesterday, she heaved a sigh of relief on receiving the news of Yogesh's bail plea being rejected by the Sessions Court in Dindoshi (Mumbai).

Malvi says, “I am happy and feel vindicated. I am very thankful to my lawyer, Mihir Sharma, for taking up my case. He did a lot of hard work and made sure that Yogesh didn’t secure bail. People with such a criminal bent of mind shouldn’t be roaming freely in public, I want him to be imprisoned for life. He might abscond if he gets bail. In fact, he was planning to flee Mumbai after committing the crime, but he met with an accident. I want people like him to get help. This incident hasn’t shaken me alone, but a lot of girls.”.

Also Read: Besharam Bewaffa song: Actor Siddharth Gupta speaks about his latest video and co-star Divya Khosla Kumar

Talking about receiving death threats, she shares, “I have lived in constant fear ever since. I pray to God that I overcome it and return to being confident and fearless…just the way I was. The incident has taken a toll on my psyche. I have been living in Mumbai for many years and there was never any fear, but today, I feel scared to step out. But, I must say that the Mumbai Police have been extremely supportive, and have offered me security when I step out.”.

Meanwhile, the actress is hoping to soon recover completely. “My stomach isn’t in good shape because of the injuries caused by stabbing. The cuts are deep because of which the swelling is back. It could lead to internal infection and so I have been advised by my doctors to be careful. The next two months are crucial and difficult. Even my hand hasn’t healed. I just pray that I recover soon.”, she signs off.

Also Read: Priyamvada Singh opens up about 'Turning Point' in Shaadi Mubarak

Credit: Bombay Times