News

Mamta Kapoor to return in &TV’s Meri Hanikarak Biwi

Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui's picture
By Aqsa Akbani Siddiqui
30 Aug 2019 06:36 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the television world.

&TV’s Meri Hanikarak Biwi (Full House Media) is gaining immense popularity among the audience as the show is geared up for many twist and turns.

Actor Gauransh Sharma’s entry in the show as Chhuttan has created a lot of curiosity among the audience.

In the upcoming episodes, Kamla Chachi aka actress Mamta Kapoor will re-enter the show.

Her entry will bring a storm in Ira and Akhilesh’s life as it will be revealed that Ira had delivered twins and because one baby was almost dead, Kamla Chachi hands over the baby to Chanda for funeral.

It will be further revealed that the baby that Chanda had didn’t die and is alive. Chhuttan will be Ira’s other child.

Are you excited for the upcoming episodes? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Mamta Kapoor, &TV, Meri Hanikarak Biwi, Full House Media, Kamla Chachi, re-enter,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Aasif Sheikh and Saumya Tandon dance to the tunes...

Aasif Sheikh and Saumya Tandon dance to the tunes of Jimmy Jimmy in &TV’s Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Arjun Rampal
Arjun Rampal
Manava Naik
Manava Naik
Karan Johar
Karan Johar
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Itishree Singh
Itishree Singh
Manav Gohil
Manav Gohil
Vivek Dahiya
Vivek Dahiya
Divyanka Tripathi
Divyanka Tripathi
Shama Sikander
Shama Sikander
Esha Gupta
Esha Gupta

past seven days