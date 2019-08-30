Mamta Kapoor to return in &TV’s Meri Hanikarak Biwi

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the television world.



&TV’s Meri Hanikarak Biwi (Full House Media) is gaining immense popularity among the audience as the show is geared up for many twist and turns.



Actor Gauransh Sharma’s entry in the show as Chhuttan has created a lot of curiosity among the audience.



In the upcoming episodes, Kamla Chachi aka actress Mamta Kapoor will re-enter the show.



Her entry will bring a storm in Ira and Akhilesh’s life as it will be revealed that Ira had delivered twins and because one baby was almost dead, Kamla Chachi hands over the baby to Chanda for funeral.



It will be further revealed that the baby that Chanda had didn’t die and is alive. Chhuttan will be Ira’s other child.



