Mamta Verma to star in Sony TV’s Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2

MUMBAI: Mamta Verma has been part of several shows. She is known for her performance in television soaps like Ek Deewana Tha, Mahakali, amongst others. She is now gearing up for her new project.

The actress has bagged a role in Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2, which will be aired on Sony TV.

Yes, after the popularity of the first season, the makers are bringing the second season and fans can’t wait for it to go on air. The second season of the show is set against an Army background and narrates the story of Shravan and Suman.

Speaking about the cast, the makers have roped in Mohit Kumar and Kanikka Kapur to play the lead roles. The show will also feature Nishant Raghuvanshi in a pivotal role.

And, according to the latest media reports, Mamta Verma has come on board to play a pivotal role. Report further suggested that she will play the role of Kavita Malhotra.