Manan Joshi, Yesha Rughani introduce their new show 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey'

MUMBAI: Actors Manan Joshi and Yesha Rughani have been roped in to play pivotal roles in the upcoming show 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey'. The show brings out the essence of a happy family and how it largely depends on love and understanding.

While talking about the show, lead actor Manan Joshi says the storyline and entire theme of this show will resonate with the audience. "I am absolutely thrilled and so grateful to be playing the lead on a lovely show like 'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey'. The storyline of the show is such that it can easily melt the hardest of hearts. I hope the audiences are as warm and loving towards the show as the show is going to be towards them," says Manan.

Adding further actress Yesha Rughani shares how she felt connected with her role and the concept of this show. She says that the story is focused on a joint family.

Yesha adds: "When I was handed the script at first, I was blown away by it and immediately felt a connection to the story and my part in it so I had to say yes. It's a sweet joint family story that is sure to induce a warm fuzzy feeling in your heart. Shooting for the show has been great fun and I am so glad that the makers of the show thought of me for this role. I am eagerly looking forward to the audience's response to the show and truly hoping for it to be a positive one if anything."

Produced by Leena Gangopadhyay, Rajesh Ramsingh, Pradeep Kumar, Saibal Banerjee, Pia Bajpiee, and Shaika Parveen, the show stars Manan Joshi and Yesha Rughani in pivotal roles.

'Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey' will be starting soon on Star Plus.

SOURCE : IANS