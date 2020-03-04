Manasi Parekh's Golkeri Becomes Highest Grossing Gujarati Film!

MUMBAI: The cash registers are ringing as Manasi Parekh's recent Gujarati debut film Golkeri has become the highest grossing Gujarati film in Mumbai. The film has opened up in over 250+ theatres and already raked in over 3.5 Cr in its opening weekend. Soni Gujrati Ni, sung by Mika Singh and Parthiv Gohil, has already become viral and now it looks like Manasi has another hit in her kitty.

After being part of two National award winning projects last year, Manasi made her Gujarati debut with this film and is also producing the project. Speaking about the response Manasi quips, "We are getting such a great response not only from Ahmedabad, Surat and the predominantly Gujarati centers but also from metro cities like Mumbai. Being a Gujarati myself, it's a proud moment for me and I just hope that we can continue making more content not only for mainstream cinema but also regional cinema. Gujarat is known for its arts, crafts, theatre and creativity and there's so much talent to explore....."