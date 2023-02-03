Manasvi Vashisht and Zeeshan Khan to join cast of Kundali Bhagya post leap?

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued to their screens. The amazing storyline and gripping performance have always drawn viewers to the show. The current track revolves around the story taking a 20 years generational leap.

As per reports Shakti will be exiting the show while Shraddha will stay on to play a mother to a new generation. Shakti who recently joined the show has decided to quit the show since he didn’t want to play an aged character on screen. Reportedly Manasvi Vashisht and Zeeshan Khan have been approached for the show.

Manasvi was last seen in Imlie when he replaced Gashmeer Mahajani but soon quit the show. Zeeshan has been a part of Kumkum Bhagya, Bigg Boss OTT and later in Lock Upp, which he quit. Khan was recently hospitalized after food poisoning. As per certain reports, Sana Sayyad might play the new female lead after the leap. As per speculations, Big Boss 16’s Sumbul Touqeer Khan might also be part of the show.

