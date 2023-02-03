Manasvi Vashisht and Zeeshan Khan to join cast of Kundali Bhagya post leap?

Shakti who recently joined the show has decided to quit the show since he didn’t want to play an aged character on screen. Reportedly Manasvi Vashisht and Zeeshan Khan have been approached for the show.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/02/2023 - 14:05
Manasvi

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya and is one of the favorite shows of the audience. Its twists and turns keep everyone glued to their screens. The amazing storyline and gripping performance have always drawn viewers to the show. The current track revolves around the story taking a 20 years generational leap.

Also read - Kundali Bhagya: Whoa! Karan and Preeta banter, Karan is jealous seeing Rishabh and Preeta getting close

As per reports Shakti will be exiting the show while Shraddha will stay on to play a mother to a new generation. Shakti who recently joined the show has decided to quit the show since he didn’t want to play an aged character on screen. Reportedly Manasvi Vashisht and Zeeshan Khan have been approached for the show. 

Manasvi was last seen in Imlie when he replaced Gashmeer Mahajani but soon quit the show. Zeeshan has been a part of Kumkum Bhagya, Bigg Boss OTT and later in Lock Upp, which he quit. Khan was recently hospitalized after food poisoning. As per certain reports, Sana Sayyad might play the new female lead after the leap. As per speculations, Big Boss 16’s Sumbul Touqeer Khan might also be part of the show. 

Also Read- Kumkum Bhagya: Whoa! Prachi has her own plans, Aliya and Rhea oblivious

Do you want to see Zeeshan and Manasvi in Kundali Bhagya?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credit-bollywoodlife

Zee TV Kundali Bhagya Preeta Karan Prithvi Rishabh Sarla Sherlyn Srishti ‎Shraddha Arya Dheeraj Dhoopar Anjum Fakih Manit Joura Sanjay Gagnani TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/02/2023 - 14:05

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Dhruv Tara: Tara tricks Maan Singh, falls into Dhruv’s arms after stepping into the portal
MUMBAI : Sony SAB’s show Dhruv Tara which was all set to be launched on 20th February was delayed due to reasons...
Spoiler Alert! Dil Diyaan Gallaan: Maan and Veer beat up Khushwant, Maan reveals how he will always defend his father
MUMBAI :Sony SAB’s Dil Diyaan Gallaan, with its emotional migration story of a family torn apart by misunderstood...
Spoiler Alert! Wagle Ki Duniya: Atharva is with Manoj, Vandana argues with Rajesh and Radhika
MUMBAI : ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various...
Spoiler Alert! Pusha Impossible: Devi meets Dilip, wants his help in exchange for his freedom
MUMBAI: Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’, has begun to make a...
Manasvi Vashisht and Zeeshan Khan to join cast of Kundali Bhagya post leap?
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s show Kundali Bhagya is produced by Balaji Telefilms. It stars Shakti Arora and Shraddha Arya and is...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Actress Bhagyashri Borse has been roped in for the upcoming movie Yaariyan 2
Exclusive! Actress Bhagyashri Borse has been roped in for upcoming movie Yaariyan 2

Latest Video

Related Stories
‘Aapla Maanus’ aka Shiv Thakare meets This former Bigg Boss contestant, details inside
‘Aapla Maanus’ aka Shiv Thakare meets This former Bigg Boss contestant, details inside
popular Indian musician
Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan overtakes A.R Rahman, Arijit Singh and Neha Kakkar to become the most popular Indian musician
This Bigg Boss 16 contestant
Abdu Rozik expresses his love for This Bigg Boss 16 contestant, check out what he has to say
Netizens are disappointed with Masterchef India, the Twitterati continues its bashing of Contestant Aruna over Judges' bias!
Netizens are disappointed with Masterchef India, the Twitterati continues its bashing of Contestant Aruna over Judges' bias!
Harsh Limbachiyaa and replace Kavvin Dave
Exclusive! Harsh Limbachiyaa and replace Kavvin Dave and Sunita Rajwar as hosts of Zee TV’s Bzinga; Aditya Narayan to co-host!
Hugs, Love and a Hexagon; you will find it all in This Cute meal shared by Bigg Boss contestants and their TV industry friends
Hugs, Love and a Hexagon; you will find it all in This Cute meal shared by Bigg Boss contestants and their TV industry friends