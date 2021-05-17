Manav Gohil elated as the team of The Buddy Project has a REUNION!

MUMBAI: Manav Gohil is a talented actor.

He has been a part of various shows and we have loved watching him showcase different shades of every character that he plays. He was seen in Star Plus’ Shaadi Mubarak opposite Rajshree Thakur, who was then replaced by Rati Pandey. His chemistry with both the actresses was a distinguished one and we could not have enough of the him on the show.

Well, Manav was also a part of The Buddy Project and the cast recently had a reunion. Owing to the pandemic, the reunion was a virtual one and had Manav along with Samriddh Bawa, Palak Jain, Kunal Jaisingh, Fawad Ali and among others in the video reunion.

Manav took to social media to share a glimpse of the same. Take a look:

