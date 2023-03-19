“Manav Gohil sir called me and appreciated my work after watching my first scene,” said actor Varun Kasturia who recently joined the cast of Main Hoon Aparajita

Manav Gohil

MUMBAI : Zee TV’s fiction show Main Hoon Aparajita focuses on the journey of Aparajita (played by famous actress Shweta Tiwari), a doting mother of 3 daughters, who is preparing them for the rollercoaster called life after her ex-husband Akshay (Manav Gohil) finds love outside of the marriage with Mohini (Shweta Gulati). In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Aparajita and Disha (Dhwani Gori) save Chhavi (Anushka Merchande) from getting married to Veer.

Viewers recently witnessed the entry of a new character Arjun played by Varun Kasturia, who is Mohini’s daughter’s (Nia) best friend. Arjun is Nia’s friend from their school days and shares a great equation with her parents as well. He comes from a wealthy and classy family and shares a very formal relationship with his own father. He lost his mother at a very young age and after seeing Aparajita’s bond with her daughters, he misses his mother even more and sees her in Aparajita.  While Nia (Garvita Sadhwani) is in love with Arjun, Arjun considers Nia as just his friend, and is attracted to Disha on meeting her as he finds her demeanor refreshing. Arjun is a charming, flirtatious, loyal, and funny guy, who respects his elders and has a good heart. 

While this is an exciting character to play, Varun is kicked about his first television show. Talking about his experience of shooting, Varun revealed how he is having fun, and how Manav Gohil called to appreciate him after watching his first scene on air. 

Varun Kasturia mentioned, “This is my first television show and I am so thrilled to join it, because it has such great experienced actors like Manav Gohil sir, Shweta Tiwari and Shweta Gulati ma’am. Sharing the screen space with them is in itself an achievement for me. Previously, I have been part of a few web series and a couple of advertisements, but this one is really special for me. I received a very warm welcome from the cast of the show. In fact, when Manav sir watched my first scene on air, he called to congratulate and appreciate my work, which made me very happy.  My character, Arjun, is very different from what I have played in the past and I hope the audience will love this new addition to the Main Hoon Aparajita family.” 

While Varun is ecstatic to join the show, his character will bring in loads of twists and turns in the show. It will be interesting for the viewers to watch who will Arjun chooses after all. Will it be his best friend Nia or Disha? 

To know more, tune into Main Hoon Aparajita, every Monday to Sunday at 7:30 pm, only on Zee TV!

