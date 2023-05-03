Manav Gohil takes metro to work to avoid traffic, save time

It is most important for popular TV actor Manav Gohil to reach his workplace, so he decided to commute by metro rather than driving his own car to save time.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/05/2023 - 16:45
Manav Gohil takes metro to work to avoid traffic, save time

MUMBAI:It is most important for popular TV actor Manav Gohil to reach his workplace, so he decided to commute by metro rather than driving his own car to save time.

He shared his experience travelling in the metro and said: "The ones who live in Mumbai, will understand how early we have to leave from home to reach a place even if it's a few kilometres away, just because of the peak hour traffic jam. To beat the same, I recently took the new metro line (Andheri to Dahisar), and I intend to take it often."

The 48-year-old actor, who was part of 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii','C.I.D.', 'Tenali Rama', 'Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo', is currently seen in the TV show 'Main Hoon Aparajita' which focuses on the life of Aparajita (played by Shweta Tiwari), who is a mother of three daughters. Manav plays her ex-husband Akshay.

He asserted that Mumbai needs proper transportation services although it has improved a lot now.

"Usually, I travel by my car, but I realised that it was better to take metro to reach the set on time, especially on the days I am running late. Moreover, it is a smooth and economical way to reach any destination faster. I always felt that Mumbai needs a good public transport system and I am happy that such progress has happened. Being a Mumbaikar, I am sure everyone is very happy with this development," he added.

SOURCE-IANS

 

It is most important for popular TV actor Manav Gohil to reach his workplace so he decided to commute The 48-year-old actor who was part of 'Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii' 'C.I.D.' 'Tenali Rama' 'Agle Janam Mohe Bitiya Hi Kijo' is currently seen in the TV show TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 03/05/2023 - 16:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Dharampatni: Pratiksha complains about her life; Ravi cancels his wedding with her
MUMBAI:Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dhara Patni, starring Fahmaan Khan...
Exclusive! Here's the reason that made Ayesha Singh respect her mother even more, deets inside.
MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is an actress and model known for appearing in the show Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost (2016),...
Neil Bhoopalam: Fortunate to perform in stories where I get my creative kicks
MUMBAI:Known for playing different kinds of roles in films such as 'No One Killed Jessica', 'Shaitan', 'NH10', 'Ungli'...
SRK to shoot action sequence for a week during April-end for 'Tiger 3'
MUMBAI :  Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who returned with a bang with 'Pathaan' and charmed the audience with his...
Manav Gohil takes metro to work to avoid traffic, save time
MUMBAI:It is most important for popular TV actor Manav Gohil to reach his workplace, so he decided to commute by metro...
Recent Stories
Shah Rukh Khan
SRK to shoot action sequence for a week during April-end for 'Tiger 3'

Latest Video

Related Stories
Saptrishi Ghosh: Amar Upadhyay is a very dedicated producer and actor
Saptrishi Ghosh: Amar Upadhyay is a very dedicated producer and actor
Sanskrit
When Neeharika Roy learned Sanskrit shloka for the first time
Prachi Hada learns to drive an autorickshaw for 'Teri Meri Doriyaann'
Prachi Hada learns to drive an autorickshaw for 'Teri Meri Doriyaann'
Sushmita Mukherjee
Sushmita Mukherjee: Viewers will now see me in a different avatar
CONGRATULATIONS! Sumbul Touqeer Khan is the Instagram Queen of the Week!
CONGRATULATIONS! Sumbul Touqeer Khan is the Instagram Queen of the Week!
Mohsin Khan
Mohsin Khan: 'Kuch Toh Zaroor Hai' has the 90's classic vibe