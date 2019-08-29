Mandar Kulkarni arrested for molesting a minor girl in Pune

MUMBAI: Mandar Kulkarni, who is a Marathi television actor, has been making headlines for the wrong reasons. He has been arrested for molesting a minor girl.

The actor, who acted in shows such as Aamhi Doghe Raja Rani and Radha Prem Rangi Rangli, has been taken into custody by the police. The actor is currently at the Yerawada Central Jail for molesting a minor girl in Pune. Mandar had called a 17-year-old girl to his house in Pune for a photoshoot. The actor gave the girl a few outfits to change into and clicked her pictures as a part of her photoshoot. Later on, Mandar asked the girl to change into a bikini to which the girl voiced her apprehensions. Mandar showed the minor girl pictures of models who had posed in bikinis and got her to pose in them. The 17-year-old girl later shared the entire story of what happened during the photoshoot to her mother and filed an FIR against the actor at Deccan Police Station. As per reports, Mandar met the girl six months ago during one of the acting workshops. The reports suggest that Mandar had promised the girl of getting a role in one of the Marathi TV shows and also a break in the Marathi films.