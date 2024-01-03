TellychakkarTeam's picture
MUMBAI: Deepika Singh Goyal is one of the most talented actresses on television today. The actress has made her comeback post maternity with a new presentation titled Mangal Lakshmi on Colors opposite Naman Shaw.

The show is produced by Panorama Entertainment and they have produced many successful shows and movies. 

(Also Read: Exclusive: Good News! Diya Aur Baati to return with season 2 on Star Plus

The new offering revolves around Mangal (Deepika), the ultimate multitasker, juggling the roles of a daughter, wife, and daughter-in-law while also raising her younger sister, Lakshmi (played by Sanika Amit).

In conversation with a portal, Deepika mentioned how she is multi-faceted.

She shared, “I am an actor, dancer and an influencer too. I have my YouTube channel where I have created subscribers and fanbase purely on the basis of my content and not acting. They are organic. The only way to manage all the three professions is working hard, sleeping less. Along with acting I also make sure that my child Sohum is studying well. I stay in touch with the tuition teacher and my sister-in-law.

I have made him join several classes so that he does not miss me and can explore himself as a human being too. There are times that he tells me that he does not want to attend certain classes and I explain and keep him motivated that you need to travel in a business class flight and not train and for that he needs to study and work hard to achieve and maintain that standard of living.

I would like to mention here that the reason I am able to be a part of this show is only because of my sister-in-law who is my biggest pillar of strength as she takes care of my child.” 

(Also Read:Exclusive! "I have gotten a bit free, now I can do them. I have shown a little bit of interest, not completely", Deepika Singh Goyal talks about her comeback on TV, doing reality shows, and more!

