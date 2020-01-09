Maniesh  Paul becomes the love guru for Adriz on Indian Idol season 11

MUMBAI: Sony Entertainment Television’s Indian Idol ‘Season 11’ has already made it big impressing all. The star-studded judge panel includes acclaimed names like Himesh Reshammiya , Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani. Upcoming weekend the top contestants would be performing with some very special guests ,with the funniest man on Indian Television Maniesh Paul will be co-hosting with Aditya Narayan . To support our top contestants, came the superstar stars of the last season of Indian Idol.

The Babuji of Indian Idol season 11 Adriz Ghosh who has been known for his soothing voice but also for his shy nature especially in front of girls. Adriz and Ankush gave a melodious performance on the songs “ Tum Jo Mil Gaye Ho” and “ Yamma Yamma”. When the co-host for that episode Maniesh Paul got to know about Adriz’s shy nature in front of girls he decided to be his love guru. Maniesh tried to make Adriz open a little in front of girl by giving him some tips on how he can talk to girls. Maniesh jokingly told Ankush to do demo romance with Adriz so that he gets an idea how to romance girls. Maniesh gave lot of tips to Adriz but being the Babauji he still couldn’t romance.

Himesh while appreciating Adriz said “ I was so impressed by your performance that I couldn't stop myself from coming to the stage to give the comments. It was a superb performance”

