Maniesh Paul brings new tricks for kids to beat boredom during this lockdown

MUMBAI: Boredom has hit us very hard during this lockdown but it has also helped us discover our long lost talents and nurture our skills. We have have seen many celebrities cooking , baking , painting and much more but our own Sultan of Stage Maniesh Paul even during quarantine is being versatile and experimenting with a number of things at home.

Maniesh has been cooking, playing the piano, gymming, baking and now he is come up with some interesting ways to beat this boredom during the house arrest. Maniesh has been experimenting simple science tricks at home with his kids and we all know how popular Maniesh’s science show ” Science of stupid” is and being an outstanding host to this fantastic show Maniesh is righteously trying some simple yet fun tricks at home. One will be amused to try these tricks at home in some easy steps. This is one of the great ways to spend some real quality time with your kids without actually boring them. These easy science experiments is a great way of learning and gaining knowledge.

Maniesh has really been trying a lot of stuffs and has been thoroughly entertaining us through his social media and we really cant wait for him to upload more of these fun videos where we can learn as well as have some fun

Check out the videos below: