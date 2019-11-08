Maniesh Paul follows Salman Khan's footsteps, goes shirtless

MUMBAI: Maniesh Paul is one of the finest actors and host in the entertainment world. His terrific anchoring skills brought lots of success and his career went on to take off high since then.



Maniesh is known for hosting many popular award functions and reality shows. He knows how to bring fun and entertainment to the viewers.



As we all know Maniesh is currently on The Dabangg Tour and is having a gala time. The actor has kept his fans updated about the same through his Instagram posts.



Well, Maniesh’s latest Instagram post has given us one more reason to fall for him. It seems working with Salman Khan, Maniesh has started following his footsteps. The actor shared a picture where he is seen in a shirtless avatar with a beautiful backdrop of Dubai’s Burj Khalifa.



Take a look at the picture:

Though we can’t see Maniesh’s face but still his shirtless picture is making us drool over him.



Isn’t he looking hot? What do you think? Tell us in the comments.