Maniesh Paul having a ball of time at Dabangg Tour with Jacqueline-Sonakshi, these pictures are proof

06 Nov 2019 12:49 PM

MUMBAI: Maniesh Paul is currently on Salman Khan’s Dabangg Tour and we all are really excited for it. The popular host of the small screen shares a great rapport with the Dabangg tour members which also includes Sonakshi Sinha, Jacqueline Fernandez, Daisy Shah, Aayush Sharma among others.

We all know how terrific Maniesh is with his comic timing and makes us laugh with his great sense of comedy.

But in these pictures, Maniesh himself can’t stop laughing and we really want to know why. The actor is seen laughing his heart out in these candid pictures with Jacqueline and Sonkashi.

Maniesh took to his Instagram to post a few candid and memorable moments and they are a pure delight.

Take a look at the pictures:

Maniesh is well-known for his amazing anchoring skills which has made him quite popular.

The actor has been a part of various popular shows before he gained fame as an anchor.

What do you think about Maniesh’s amazing candid moments with these two beauties? Tell us in the comments.

