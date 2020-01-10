Maniesh Paul to not host Indian Idol 11

MUMBAI: Indian Idol is one of the most popular singing reality shows. The show has returned with the 11th season. The wonderful performances of the contestants have kept the audience hooked to the television screens.

Recently, there were reports about Maniesh Paul joining Aditya Narayan to host a very special episode. However, now latest reports suggest that he is not going to host the show. Well, report has it that Maniesh graced the show for some other important reasons. The popular anchor was called by the makers as a special guest. The handsome lad, who previously hosted the show, was there to be a part as a guest.

Mainesh took to his social media account and shared glimpses from the sets of Indian Idol 11. Take a look below:

