News

Maniesh Paul reveals his lockdown fitness mantra

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
30 Apr 2020 03:03 AM

MUMBAI: Actor-host Maniesh Paul is making sure that his fitness is not affected during the ongoing coronavirus lockdown.

In this difficult phase, his family is staying indoors, and Maniesh has found a new way to burn some calories.

"While I am missing the shoot of 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs' as well as the young contestants, I understand the need to stay indoors. I knew I'll not be able to go to the gym when the lockdown was eminent, but I wanted to work out every day and so, I bought some gym equipment," said the host of "Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs".

"Come what may, me and my wife wanted to stay fit during this quarantine phase. I brought dumbbells, benches and rods -- everything home," he added.

He also shared that his wife is into functional training.

"We are doing lot of planks, push-ups, ab crunches and so on as well. In fact, every day for cardio, we are walking down 10 floors and then we climb up again. We repeat this for 20 minutes in a day and make sure that we cover everything," he said.

Tags Maniesh Paul Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Li'l Champs Mickey Virus Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Mujhse Shaadi Karoge TellyChakkar

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.

Related Video

Also See

 
 
 

Slideshow

Meet late actor Irrfan Khan's family

more slideshows Click Here

poll

Who looks dapper in a suit?

Shaheer Sheikh
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here

poll

Parth Samthaan looks best in:

Parth Samthaan
Vote Now
previous polls Click Here