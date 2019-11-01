Maniesh Paul’s ankle sprained but continues to shoot for his show

Maniesh Paul is one of the most dedicated actors of the small screen. His efforts have definitely paid and today he is one of the top stars of the small screen.

Known best for his anchoring skills, Maniesh is currently hosting his own show titled Movies Masti With Maniesh Paul and fans are loving him.

Well, recently, the actor met with a slight mishap where he hurt his leg. The actor posted on his Instagram stories where we can see how he has hurt his left ankle and it’s swollen. He is seen dipping his leg a bucket filled with ice water to ensure he recovers soon.

Take a look at the pictures:

In spite of getting hurt, Maniesh did not stop shooting and went on to continue with his work. In the video, he is telling that no matter, whatever happens, the show must go on. The actor resumed the shoot in a while after taking rest. Hats off to Maniesh!

Maniesh’s dedication towards his work is commendable and we wish him a speedy recovery.