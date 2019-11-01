News

Maniesh Paul’s ankle sprained but continues to shoot for his show

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
01 Nov 2019 05:04 PM

Maniesh Paul is one of the most dedicated actors of the small screen. His efforts have definitely paid and today he is one of the top stars of the small screen.

Known best for his anchoring skills, Maniesh is currently hosting his own show titled Movies Masti With Maniesh Paul and fans are loving him.

Well, recently, the actor met with a slight mishap where he hurt his leg. The actor posted on his Instagram stories where we can see how he has hurt his left ankle and it’s swollen. He is seen dipping his leg a bucket filled with ice water to ensure he recovers soon.

Take a look at the pictures:

In spite of getting hurt, Maniesh did not stop shooting and went on to continue with his work. In the video, he is telling that no matter, whatever happens, the show must go on. The actor resumed the shoot in a while after taking rest. Hats off to Maniesh!

 Maniesh’s dedication towards his work is commendable and we wish him a speedy recovery. 

Tags > Maniesh Paul, ankle sprained, shoot, TellyChakkar,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

 
 
 

Slideshow

Launch party of Ashnoor Kaur's music video...

Launch party of Ashnoor Kaur's music video Swag Salamat
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Harsh Rajput
Harsh Rajput
Tanishaa Mukerji
Tanishaa Mukerji
Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan
Shivin Narang
Shivin Narang
Kamya Punjabi
Kamya Punjabi
Gunjan Utreja
Gunjan Utreja
Radhika Madan
Radhika Madan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Kinshuk Mahajan
Saumya Tandon
Saumya Tandon
Sumeet Vyas
Sumeet Vyas

past seven days