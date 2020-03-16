Maniesh Paul says hosting 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10' is like a homecoming

TV presenter, comedian and actor Maniesh Paul is returning to the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10' after hosting it for five seasons.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/21/2022 - 12:00
Maniesh Paul says hosting 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10' is like a homecoming

MUMBAI: TV presenter, comedian and actor Maniesh Paul is returning to the dance reality show 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10' after hosting it for five seasons.

It is indeed a great feeling for him to be on the show which established his name in the entertainment industry.

While Maniesh will be seen as a host, Madhuri Dixit, Karan Johar and Nora Fatehi will be seen among the panel of judges.

He says: "It gives me immense joy to be on the show which is a milestone in my career and which holds a very special place in my heart. Now that the show is making a grand comeback and I have been bestowed with the opportunity to reunite with my on screen family Madhuri Dixit ma'am and Karan Johar sir, I am nothing but excited."

"Coming back to 'Jhalak' is like a homecoming for me, bringing back some very special memories at the same time providing a chance to create new ones, with the addition of Nora Fatehi to the panel. Continuing the tradition of talent, entertainment and fun, I am looking forward to joining the sets and witnessing the stellar line-up of contestants," adds Paul.

'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa' is all set to start from September 3 on Colors.

SOURCE: IANS

Maniesh Paul Madhuri Dixit Karan Johar Nora Fatehi Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 Colors Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 08/21/2022 - 12:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Kumkum Bhagya: Major Twist! Sid accepts to be the father of Prachi’s child, wants a life with her
MUMBAI: Kumkum Bhagya has frequently managed to gain the top position from the time of its inception, all thanks to the...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Evil! Akshara visits the Goenka house; Mahima gets her chance to oust Akshara?
MUMBAI:Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts with...
Anupamaa: Woah! Anupama to give a tough fight to Ankush and Barkha, Vanraj to support Anupama
MUMBAI:  Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the...
Kriti Sanon wants Vijay Devarakonda, Kartik Aaryan, Ryan Gosling at her swayamwar
MUMBAI:  From Vijay Devarakonda to Kartik Aaryan, Aditya Roy Kapur and even Ryan Gosling, Bollywood actress Kriti Sanon...
Why Shekhar, Archana can't stop laughing on 'India's Laughter Champion'
MUMBAI: Rajkot comedian Jay Chhaniyara will be seen in 'India's Laughter Champion', talking about Gujarati people and...
CONGRATULATIONS! Pranali Rathod is the INSTAGRAM queen of the week
MUMBAI: As we wrap yet another week, TellyChakkar is back to crown a beauty who has managed to impress fans with her...
Recent Stories
Kriti Sanon wants Vijay Devarakonda, Kartik Aaryan, Ryan Gosling at her swayamwar
Kriti Sanon wants Vijay Devarakonda, Kartik Aaryan, Ryan Gosling at her swayamwar
Latest Video